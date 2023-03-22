Missing Blu-ray Release Date, Specs, & Exclusive Bonus Material.

Missing (2023) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Missing starring Storm Reid & Nia Long was released on March 7 for digital purchase and will be available on Blu-ray, DVD, and for rent in digital formats on March 28, 2023.

The Blu-ray edition is a must-have for this movie, with extra bonus materials exclusive to the Blu-ray including deleted scenes and the featurette “Hunting for the MISSING Easter Eggs.”

Additional extras are available with the Blu-ray, DVD, and select digital retailers including:

Storm Reid and the Challenge of MISSING

Misdirects, Online Crimes, and the Social Media Mystery

The Screens that Rule Our Lives

Filmmaker Commentary

On Blu-ray Disc, Missing is presented in High Definition 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spansih.

Missing (2023) on Blu-ray/Digital is priced $22.96 (List: $38.99). Buy on Amazon

Description: From the minds behind Searching comes Missing, a thrilling roller-coaster mystery that makes you wonder how well you know those closest to you. When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers…and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all.