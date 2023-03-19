New On Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray: Babylon, M3GAN Unrated, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1, & more!

Want to know what’s new on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray this week? Here’s a look at the new disc editions arriving on March 21st including movies from distributors such as Paramount Home Media Distribution, Studio Distribution Services (SDS), The Criterion Collection, and Crunchyroll.

Oscar-nominated Babylon is available on both HD Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray including a Limited Edition SteelBook. Dragonslayer (1981) has been upgraded to 4k for the first time. Wes Craven’s Red Eye (2005) has been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray. And, ClassicFlix releases their first 4k title with The Long Wait (1954) starring Anthony Quinn.

On 1080p Blu-ray, Universal’s M3GAN arrives in a Blu-ray edition with both theatrical and unrated versions. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds arrives on Blu-ray including a SteelBook edition (the 4k Blu-ray edition won’t release until May 16, 2023). David Lynch’s Inland Empire (2006) has been restored in 4k and packaged in a 2-disc edition from The Criterion Collection. Here’s a list of more disc releases this week with links to Amazon.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, March 21, 2023

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

