Babylon Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & 4k Steelbook Release Date, Details, & Extras

Babylon (2022) Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & 4k SteelBook editions Buy on Amazon

Want to know when Babylon releases on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD? Here is the release date info along with bonus materials, packaging, and disc specs.

Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-nominated Babylon starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie was just released in digital formats for purchase and rental and will hit stores on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on March 21, 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, the film is packaged in combo editions from Paramount Home Media Distribution that include a code to redeem a Digital Copy. A Limited Edition SteelBook includes an additional copy of the film on 1080p Blu-ray along with the 4k disc and Digital Copy.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Babylon is presented in 2160p (4k) with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/TrueHD.

Bonus Material includes over 40 minutes of deleted scenes, featurettes, and extended scenes including the 30-minute “A Panoramic Canvas Called Babylon.” (See details below.)

Babylon on Blu-ray is priced $22.99 (List: $31.99), 4k Blu-ray $29.99 (List: $34.99), DVD $19.96 (List: $25.99), and Digital 4k/HDR $24.99 on Amazon. The movie will also be available in a Limited Edition SteelBook with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy priced $34.96 (List: $44.99).

Bonus Materials*

Featurette – A Panoramic Canvas Called Babylon – 30 min

Featurette – The Costumes Of Babylon – 2 min

Featurette – Scoring Babylon – 1 min

Deleted Scene – Manny Drives Jack – 55 sec

Deleted Scene – Cutting Room – 42 sec

Deleted Scene – Dressing Room Fight – 2 min

Deleted Scene – Passport Search – 1 min

Extended Scene – Elinor Chats With Extra – 2 min

Extended Scene – Powder Room – 1 min

*Where available

4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Babylon (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Babylon 4k Blu-ray/Digital Combo Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Disc

Babylon Blu-ray/Digital Combo Buy on Amazon

Limited Edition SteelBook

Synopsis: Babylon follows an ambitious cast of characters — The Silent Film Superstar (Brad Pitt), the Young Starlet (Margot Robbie), the Production Executive (Diego Calva), the Musical Sensation (Jovan Adepo) and the Alluring Powerhouse Performer (Li Jun Li) — who are striving to stay on top of the raucous, 1920s Hollywood scene and maintain their relevance at a time when the industry is moving on to the next best thing.