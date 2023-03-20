What’s On Criterion Channel in April, 2023?

Mulholland Dr. (2001) starring Naomi Watts

This coming April, 2023 The Criterion Channel will add exclusive new restorations of David Lynch films Inland Empire and Lost Highway, both streaming for the first time on CriterionChannel.com. In addition, Lynch’s epic sci-fi Dune will stream for one month only.

The Criterion Channel has also compiled 18 erotic thrillers from the 80s and 90s including Dressed to Kill (1980), Crimes of Passion (1984), Color of Night (1994), and The Last Seduction (1994) to name a few.

David Lynch

Eraserhead (1977)

Dune (1984)*

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992)

Lost Highway (1997)

Mulholland Dr. (2001)

Inland Empire (2006)

Short Films by David Lynch

Six Men Getting Sick (1967)

The Alphabet (1968)

The Grandmother (1970)

The Amputee (Version 1) (1974)

The Amputee (Version 2) (1974)

Premonitions Following an Evil Deed (1995)

DumbLand (Episodes 1–8) (2002)

18 Erotic Thrillers

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Body Heat (1981)

Crimes of Passion (1984)

Body Double (1984)

The Bedroom Window (1987)

Sister, Sister (1987)

Call Me (1988)

The Comfort of Strangers (1990)

Poison Ivy (1992)

Dream Lover (1993)

Color of Night (1994)

Criminal Passion (1994)

Fleshtone (1994)

The Last Seduction (1994)

Jade (1995)*

Bound (1996)*

42 Harold Lloyd Films

42 Harold Lloyd films are coming to Criterion Channel including the documentary Harold Lloyd: The Third Genius.

Features

A Sailor-Made Man (1921), Dr. Jack (1922), Grandma’s Boy (1922), Safety Last! (1923), Why Worry? (1923), Girl Shy (1924), The Freshman (1925), For Heaven’s Sake (1926), The Kid Brother (1927), Speedy (1928), Welcome Danger (1929), Feet First (1930), Movie Crazy (1932), The Cat’s Paw (1934), The Milky Way (1936), Harold Lloyd’s Funny Side of Life (1963)

Shorts

Bashful (1917), The Big Idea (1917), By the Sad Sea Waves (1917), Lonesome Luke, Messenger (1917), Over the Fence (1917), A Gasoline Wedding (1918), Look Pleasant, Please (1918), Take a Chance (1918), That’s Him (1918), Ask Father (1919), Billy Blazes, Esq. (1919), Bumping into Broadway (1919), Captain Kidd’s Kids (1919), Just Neighbors (1919), The Marathon (1919), Next Aisle Over (1919), A Sammy in Siberia (1919), Spring Fever (1919), Young Mr. Jazz (1919), An Eastern Westerner (1920), Get Out and Get Under (1920), Haunted Spooks (1920), High and Dizzy (1920), His Royal Slyness (1920), Number, Please? (1920), Never Weaken (1921)

Eric Rohmer’s Tales of the Four Seasons

A Tale of Springtime (1990)

A Tale of Winter (1992)

A Tale of Summer (1996)

A Tale of Autumn (1998)

Short Films by Fanta Régina Nacro

A Certain Morning (1992)

Puk nini (1995)

Konate’s Gift (1997)

Bintou (2001)

Exclusive Premiere

ear for eye: film adaptation of debbie tucker green’s acclaimed play.

Documentary

Faya dayi (Jessica Beshir, 2021) with three short films by Beshir and a selected-scene commentary featuring Beshir and poet Ladan Osman.

Returning in April

In a Lonely Place (1950)

Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972)

The Harder They Come (1973)

The Wicker Man (1973)

Manhunter (1986)

Coming in May, 2023

The Elephant Man (1980)

Single White Female (1992)

Coming in June, 2023

Basic Instinct (1992)

*Limited Time