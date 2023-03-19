Home4k Blu-rayTerry Gilliam classic Time Bandits (1981) has been restored in 4k with...
Terry Gilliam classic Time Bandits (1981) has been restored in 4k with Dolby Vision

Time Bandits (1981) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Terry Gilliam’s classic fantasy adventure Time Bandits (1981) has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection on June 13, 2023. The new 4k presentation features Dolby Vision HDR and an uncompressed stereo soundtrack.

The 2-disc edition includes the restored film on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray with bonus features on the 1080p Blu-ray such as audio commentary from Gilliam and others, a photo gallery of rare photographs, and more.

Time Bandits (1981) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition has an MSRP of $49.99. Buy on Amazon

SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

  • New 4K restoration, supervised by director Terry Gilliam, with uncompressed stereo soundtrack
  • One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray of the film with special features
  • Audio commentary featuring Gilliam, cowriter-actor Michael Palin, and actors John Cleese, David Warner, and Craig Warnock
  • Program on the creation of the film’s various historical periods and fantasy worlds, narrated by film writer David Morgan and featuring production designer Milly Burns and costume designer James Acheson
  • Conversation between Gilliam and film scholar Peter von Bagh, recorded at the 1998 Midnight Sun Film Festival
  • Appearance by actor Shelley Duvall on Tom Snyder’s Tomorrow show from 1981
  • Gallery of rare photographs from the set
  • Trailer
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: An essay by critic David Sterritt
