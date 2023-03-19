Terry Gilliam classic Time Bandits (1981) has been restored in 4k with Dolby Vision

Time Bandits (1981) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Terry Gilliam’s classic fantasy adventure Time Bandits (1981) has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection on June 13, 2023. The new 4k presentation features Dolby Vision HDR and an uncompressed stereo soundtrack.

The 2-disc edition includes the restored film on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray with bonus features on the 1080p Blu-ray such as audio commentary from Gilliam and others, a photo gallery of rare photographs, and more.

Time Bandits (1981) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition has an MSRP of $49.99. Buy on Amazon

SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES