New on Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray This Week: Women Talking, Rocky II, Air Force One, & more!

On 4k Blu-ray this week you can pick up Rocky II (1979) as a single title after releasing in the 4k “Knockout Collection” last week. Harrison Ford thriller Air Force One (1997) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision for a Limited Edition SteelBook from Sony. Warner Bros. classic Mildred Pierce (1945) gets a 4k transfer from The Criterion Collection. And, a Limited Edition SteelBook of The Mask of Zorro (1998) celebrates the film’s 25th anniversary in a 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray edition.

On Blu-ray Disc, Oscar-nominated drama Women Talking arrives in a 2-disc combo edition from Universal. The House That Screamed (1969) releases in a new Special Edition from Arrow Video. MGM’s classic films Camille (1936) and I’ll Cry Tomorrow (1955) have been upgraded to 1080p Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection. And, The House That Screamed (1969) has been packaged in a Special Edition from. Arrow Video. See more new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray titles this week below.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Mar. 7, 2023

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

