Kung Fu Panda Movies Available In 4-Movie 4k Collection

Kung Fu Panda 4-Movie Collection Buy on Amazon

All Kung Fu Panda movies are available in 4-movie collection from Universal. The 4-disc edition from Universal (released March 3, 2026) includes Kung Fu Panda (2008), Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011), Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016), and Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024).

Kung Fu Panda 4-Movie Collection is now priced $64.99 (List: $69.99). Buy on Amazon

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Lazy panda Po (voiced by Jack Black) finds his dream of being a martial arts master becoming a reality when he’s unexpectedly chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy by accepting the mantle of the Dragon Warrior. Trained in the ways of kung fu, Po may be the only one who can defend the Valley of Peace from the evil snow leopard Tai Lung (Ian McShane). Action-packed computer-animated tale also features the voices of Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu, Seth Rogen, and Dustin Hoffman. 92 min. C/Rtg: PG

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Exciting sequel to the computer-animated hit finds Dragon Warrior Po (voiced by Jack Black) attempting to master one final Kung Fu technique that will allow him to achieve inner peace. And he’ll need all the help he can get as he and his fellow martial arts masters the Furious Five set out to defeat Shen (Gary Oldman), an evil peacock with a mysterious link to Po’s past. Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen, and Dustin Hoffman also provide voices. 90 min. C/Rtg: PG

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

In the third entry in the computer-animated saga, Po (voiced by Jack Black) is still adjusting to his new role as a kung fu teacher when he unexpectedly meets his long-lost father (Bryan Cranston), who brings him to a secret panda village. And when the evil spirit warrior Kai (J.K. Simmons) hatches a nefarious plan to steal Po’s chi, Po must train his fellow pandas for a kung fu showdown of epic proportions. With the voices of Angelina Jolie, Dustin Hoffman, Lucy Liu, Seth Rogen, and Jackie Chan. 95 min. C/Rtg: PG

Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024)

While ready to move on from his responsibilities as Dragon Warrior, it was on a reluctant Po (voiced by Jack Black) to find and train a successor. He might have to choose fast, as the shape-shifting sorceress Chameleon (Viola Davis) is throwing down a gauntlet-and she has Po’s most dangerous foes backing her up. Fourth fun family franchise entry also features the voices of Awkwafina, Dustin Hoffman, Bryan Cranston, Ke Huy Quan, Ian McShane, James Hong, J.K. Simmons, Ronny Chieng. 94 min. C/Rtg: PG

The Kung Fu Panda 4-Movie Collection follows the release on Kung Fu Panda 4 on disc and digital.