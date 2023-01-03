Rocky: The Knockout Collection Presents Original 4 Films Upgraded On 4k Blu-ray

Rocky: The Knockout Collection 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The original four Rocky films have been upgraded to 4k and will release in Rocky: The Knockout Collection arriving on February 28, 2023. The movies: Rocky (1976), Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982), and Rocky IV (1985), will also be available in single SteelBook editions packaged with Blu-ray and Digital Copies.

On 4k Blu-ray, the Rocky films are presented in 2160p (4k) resolution Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats. The English audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and 2.0 (Rocky vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut in DTS-HD MA 5.1). Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus Materials include a Blu-ray Disc with special features from Rocky and the extended behind-the-scenes documentary “The Making of Rocky vs. Drago: Keep Punching.”

Rocky: The Knockout Collection 5-disc 4k Blu-ray has a list price of $79.99.

Descriptions

Rocky

Description: Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), a small-time boxer from working-class Philadelphia, is arbitrarily chosen to take on the reigning world heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), when the undefeated fighter’s scheduled opponent is injured. While training with feisty former bantamweight contender Mickey Goldmill (Burgess Meredith), Rocky tentatively begins a relationship with Adrian (Talia Shire), the wallflower sister of his meat-packer pal Paulie (Burt Young).

Rocky II

Description: Although working-class Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) lost his high-profile bout with the cocky world champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), his Cinderella story has caught the national sports media’s attention, and he now has the opportunity to capitalize on his sudden fame. Meanwhile, Creed is still smarting from nearly losing to some palooka no one has ever heard of, and arrogantly prods his newfound nemesis into getting back into the ring.

Rocky III

Description: Having become the world heavyweight champion, former working-class boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is rich and famous beyond his wildest dreams, which has made him lazy and overconfident. In a double whammy, he loses his trainer and father figure Mickey (Burgess Meredith) and then has his title stolen by the arrogant, menacing challenger Clubber Lang (Mr. T). Turning to his former adversary, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), for help, Rocky struggles to get his old fire back.

Rocky IV

Description: After reclaiming the boxing championship title, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) plans to retire and live with his wife, Adrian (Talia Shire). However, during an exhibition match, Rocky’s friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) is mercilessly beaten to death by hulking Russian newcomer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Rocky vows payback against Drago and flies to Russia to train for a Christmas Day fight. Despite their different training methods, Rocky and Drago both wage a long and intense match. Includes the theatrical cut and Rocky vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut.