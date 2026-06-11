Repo Men Has Been Upgraded In 4k

Repo Men (2010) 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

Repo Men (2010) starring starring Jude Law, Forest Whitaker, Liev Schreiber has been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition arriving June 30, 2026 from Kino Lorber includes copies of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray.

Repo Men (2010) 4k UHD/BD is priced $37.49. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description: In this slick sci-fi thriller, Jude Law (Gattaca) and Forest Whitaker (Species) star as best friends Remy and Jake, The Union’s most dangerous repossession men, who reclaim top-dollar organs when recipients fall behind on their payments. But after an on-the-job accident forces Remy to be outfitted with a top-of-the-line heart replacement, he finds himself in debt and unable to pay. Now, the hunter becomes the hunted as Jake will stop at nothing to track him down to finish the job. Co-starring Liev Schreiber (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Alice Braga (I Am Legend), Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones), John Leguizamo (Spawn) and Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA.





