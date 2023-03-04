Chris Rock Live on Netflix: Here’s How to Watch and Who is Performing

Netflix will kick off its first live event at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on March 4, 2024, and who better to do it than comedian Chris Rock?

But if you want to partake in the entire evening of comedy you’ll want to tune in 30 minutes earlier for “The Show Before the Show” at 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET and after for “The Show After the Show.”

So how do you watch the Chris Rock live event?

If you already have Netflix (Basic with Ads, Basic, Standard, or Premium plan) you’ll see a red “Watch Live” live button that you can tap on. There will be rewind options in case you show up late or missed something.

Who else is performing at the Chris Rock live event?

The pre-show will be hosted by comedian/actor Ronny Chieng with appearances from Deon Cole, Arsenio Hall, and Leslie Jones, among others.

David Spade and Dana Carvey will co-host “The Show After the Show” with guests that include JB Smoove and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Is Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” available in 4K?

We fully expect the live event to stream in up to 4K resolution for members with the Premiere plan. It’s likely the event will also feature Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

Will the Chris rock performance be available after the live show?

Yes. The Chris Rock performance itself will be available to rewind fast forward and stream in its entirety after the concert ends.

However, “The Show Before” and “The Show After the Show” and the Show will only be available live on March 4.

An opportunistic Netflix.

It’s no coincidence the Chris Rock performance is taking place almost a year after the unforgettable slap he took from actor Will Smith after making comments about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock barely touched on that moment throughout his comedy tour last year but it seems he’s finally ready to dig in, as only Rock can, to one of the most outrageous live moments of all time.