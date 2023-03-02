Air Force One Remastered With Dolby Vision For New 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition

Air Force One (1997) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Wolfgang Petersen’s Air Force One (1997) starring Harrison Ford is getting released in a new 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition that now includes Dolby Vision HDR. The previously-released UHD BD from 2018 only utilized the HDR10 spec, which isn’t as dynamic as a DV spec to expand the color space.

The audio in this edition maintains a Dolby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack that kicks in some overhead effects here and there but is mainly a dialogue-driven and frontal approach delivery that scores high in quality.

The new 4k Blu-ray SteelBook (Street Date: 3/7/23) might have celebrated the 25th Anniversary of the Oscar-nominated film that premiered in July of 1997 but is about 8 months off the mark. Nevertheless, Air Force One is a movie that is always great to watch on terrestrial and cable TV but even better as a home theater experience in 4k.

In Air Force One, Ford plays the role of President James Marshall who fights to regain control being hijacked mid-flight. Gary Oldman, Glenn Close William H. Macy, and Dean Stockwell are among the other cast members that contributed to this 2x Oscar-nominated film (Best Sound, Best Film Editing) written by Andrew W. Marlowe.

Bonus features include audio commentary with director Wolfgang Petersen and optional SDH subtitles in English. The 2-disc set from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has a second Blu-ray Disc and Digital Copy to redeem with Movies Anywhere.

Air Force One (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Limited SteelBook Edition is priced $24.99 (List: $38.99) on Amazon.