Home4k Blu-rayNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Feb. 28, 2023
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Feb. 28, 2023

By HD Report
0
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Feb. 28, 2023

This week on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray you can pick up Rocky: The Knockout Collection with all of the original films upgraded to 4k for the first time. Oscar-winning drama Training Day (2001) starring Denzel Washington arrives on 4k Blu-ray for the first time, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. Studios. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hits stores in Collector’s Editions from Universal/SDS. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody releases in a Blu-ray/Digital combo from Universal/SDS. Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) and The Boxtrolls (20216) both release on 4k Blu-ray from Shout! Factory. And, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) has been upgraded on 4k Blu-ray Disc in standard and SteelBook editions.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Feb. 28, 2023

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

Previous articleNew Disney+ Movies & Series Premiering & Returning In March, 2023 
Next articleWhitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody On Blu-ray Features Exclusive Bonus Material
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Warner Bros 100

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved