New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Feb. 28, 2023

This week on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray you can pick up Rocky: The Knockout Collection with all of the original films upgraded to 4k for the first time. Oscar-winning drama Training Day (2001) starring Denzel Washington arrives on 4k Blu-ray for the first time, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. Studios. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hits stores in Collector’s Editions from Universal/SDS. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody releases in a Blu-ray/Digital combo from Universal/SDS. Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) and The Boxtrolls (20216) both release on 4k Blu-ray from Shout! Factory. And, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) has been upgraded on 4k Blu-ray Disc in standard and SteelBook editions.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Feb. 28, 2023
4k Blu-ray
- Devotion (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
- Dragonheart (1996) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- From Beyond (1986) 3-disc includes Director’s Cut in 4k
- John Wick 1-3 “Stash Book Collection” SteelBook Boxed Set – Best Buy Exclusive
- Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Limited Edition 4k Steelbook
- Rocky (1976) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Rocky: The Knockout Collection – 5-disc collection
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022) Collector’s Edition
- The Boxtrolls (2016) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- The Boxtrolls (2016) – Limited Edition 4k Steelbook
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook
- Training Day (2001) – Warner Bros. 100
- Training Day (2001) – Warner Bros. 100 Best Buy SteelBook
Blu-ray Disc
- B’Twixt Now and Sunrise (2011) Blu-ray/Digital Lionsgate
- Detective Knight: Independence (2023) Blu-ray/Digital Lionsgate
- Devotion (2022) Blu-ray/Digital
- Hollywood Shuffle (1987) – Criterion Collection
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022) Target Exclusive w/40-page book
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022) Walmart Exclusive w/squeeze toys
- Puss in Boots 2-Movie Collection Blu-ray/Digital
- Resident Alien: Season Two 4-disc edition
- Two Films by Marguerite Duras [India Song/Baxter, Vera Baxter] – The Criterion Collection
- Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (2022) Blu-ray/Digital
