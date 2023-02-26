Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody On Blu-ray Features Exclusive Bonus Material

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody releases first in digital formats including 4k/HDR on Feb. 7, 2023, and will be available on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on Feb. 28, 2023.

Bonus features exclusively on the Blu-ray Disc include Whitney’s Jukebox and Deleted Scenes. Extras available with the Blu-ray and Digital purchase include Moments An Icon, Becoming Whitney, and The Personal Touch. The Blu-ray edition also includes a Digital Copy redeemable with Movies Anywhere partners.

In 4k, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR. On Blu-ray Disc, the film is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in DTS- HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody on Blu-ray is priced $22.96 (List: $38.99) and Digital HD 4k/Dolby Vision $19.99. Buy on Amazon