HomeBlu-ray DiscWhitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody On Blu-ray Features Exclusive Bonus...
Blu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody On Blu-ray Features Exclusive Bonus Material

By HD Report
0
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance Blu-ray
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody releases first in digital formats including 4k/HDR on Feb. 7, 2023, and will be available on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on Feb. 28, 2023.

Bonus features exclusively on the Blu-ray Disc include Whitney’s Jukebox and Deleted Scenes. Extras available with the Blu-ray and Digital purchase include Moments An Icon, Becoming Whitney, and The Personal Touch. The Blu-ray edition also includes a Digital Copy redeemable with Movies Anywhere partners.

In 4k, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR. On Blu-ray Disc, the film is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in DTS- HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody on Blu-ray is priced $22.96 (List: $38.99) and Digital HD 4k/Dolby Vision $19.99. Buy on Amazon

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Previous articleNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Feb. 28, 2023
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Warner Bros 100

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved