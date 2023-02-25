New Disney+ Movies & Series Premiering & Returning In March, 2023 

Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Would you like to know what is coming to Disney+ in March 2023? Here is a list of the new movies premiering as well as new and returning series to Disney+. The month starts off with Episode One of Season Three of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, returning to the platform. Also from the Star Wars franchise, ‘The Bad Batch’ Episode 211 “Metamorphosis” premieres on the network. Those two Original Series premiere weekly through March.

Premiering later in the month on Disney+, Doogie Howser, M.D. (Seasons 1–4) arrive on Disney+ on March 15, Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman premieres on March 17), and Season 2 of Crimes Against Nature starts streaming on March 29. See more premieres below!

New Disney+ Movies & Series, March 2023

Wednesday, March 1

Eureka! (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

Going Fur Gold (Season 1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 211: “Metamorphosis”)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3 Premiere) (Episode: “Chapter 17”)

Friday, March 3

Dino Death Match

The Next Mega Tsunami

Wednesday, March 8

Africa’s Deadliest (Seasons 2–5)

Chibiverse (Season 1)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, 5 Episodes)

MPower (Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)

Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 2, 4 Episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 212: “The Outpost”)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 18”)

Friday, March 10

Chang Can Dunk (Premiere)

Tuesday, March 14

Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic (Livestream)

Wednesday, March 15

Doogie Howser, M.D. (Seasons 1–4)

Engineering Connections (Seasons 1–2)

Firebuds (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

Kiff (Season 1, 6 Episodes)

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Season 2 Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 213: “Pabu”)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 19”)

Friday, March 17

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman (Premiere)

Hippo vs. Croc

Wednesday, March 22

How to Win at Everything (Season 1)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

Restaurants at the End of the World (Season 1)

Superstructures: Engineering Marvels (Season 1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 214: “Tipping Point”)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 20”)

Friday, March 24

Witness Disaster

Saturday, March 25

Saturdays (Season 1, 6 Episodes)

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (Season 3)

Wednesday, March 29

Crimes Against Nature (Season 2)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 4 Episodes)

Incredibly Small World (Season 1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 215: “The Summit”) (Episode 216: “Plan 99” – Season 2 Finale)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 21”)

Friday, March 31

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Season 2 Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)

Prom Pact

Worst Weather Ever?

