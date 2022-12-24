The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) Releasing On 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision/HDR10 & Atmos

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Horror classic The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) has been remastered for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The new 4k UHD presentation features Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range along with Dolby Atmos.

The 2-disc edition from MPI includes a never-before-seen feature-length documentary titled “The Legacy of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” along with over 400 minutes of special features and Custom O-Card.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre 4k Blu-ray 2-disc edition is priced 32.99 (List: $44.99) on Amazon.

Special Features:

DISC 1 : 4K UHD (FEATURE FILM)​

4 FEATURE COMMENTARIES ​

Writer-Producer-Director Tobe Hooper, Actor Gunnar Hansen, Cinematographer Daniel Pearl ​• Actors Marilyn Burns, Allen Danziger, and Paul A. Partain, and Production Designer Robert Burns ​• Writer-Producer-Director Tobe Hooper ​• Cinematographer Daniel Pearl, Editor J. Larry Carroll and Sound Recordist Ted Nicolaou ​

DISC 2 : BLU-RAY (EXTRAS DISC)​

NEW Feature-Length Documentary: The Legacy of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre ​• The Cinefamily Presents FRIEDKIN/HOOPER: A Conversation About The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Between William Friedkin and Tobe Hooper​ • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Shocking Truth ​• Flesh Wounds: Seven Stories of the Saw ​• A Tour of the TCSM House with Gunnar Hansen ​• Off the Hook with Teri McMinn ​• The Business of Chain Saw: An Interview with Production Manager Ron Bozman ​• Deleted Scenes & Outtakes ​• Grandpa’s Tales: An Interview with Actor John Dugan • Cutting Chain Saw: An Interview with Editor J. Larry Carroll ​​• Blooper Reel ​• Outtakes from “The Shocking Truth”​ • Horrors Hallowed Grounds: TCSM ​• Dr. W.E. Barnes Presents “Making Grandpa” ​• Still Gallery – Trailers – TV Spots – Radio Spots

Synopsis:

Violent, confrontational, and shockingly realistic, director Tobe Hooper’s THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE terrified audiences in a way never thought possible when it was unleashed on a politically and socially tumultuous America in 1974. Facing a storm of controversy, censorship, and outcry throughout its troubled release, this masterpiece of horror has stood the test of time to become a landmark motion picture and cultural milestone.