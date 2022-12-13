New 4k/Blu-ray Releases: Smile, Coraline, ParaNorman, Reacher S1, The Woman King & more!

This week on Tuesday, December 13 there are several films upgraded to 4k and available in standard and Limited Edition SteelBooks. First, let’s start with Henry Selick’s stop-animation film Coraline and Laika’s ParaNorman both arriving in 2-disc standard and SteelBook editions from Shout! Factory. Russell Mulcahy’s Highlander hits stores from Lionsgate in a standard plastic case and SteelBook edition from Best Buy.

Brian De Palma’s Carrie (1976) has been newly restored and is available in a 3-disc Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook and 3-disc 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory.

On disc for the first time, Sony Pictures’ The Woman King releases in Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions, along with Paramount’s supernatural thriller Smile on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. And, Reacher: Season One hits stores on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray following its streaming premiere on Amazon Prime. See a list of new titles below with links to Amazon.

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray, Dec. 13, 2022

Ultra HD Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc