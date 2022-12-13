New 4k/Blu-ray Releases: Smile, Coraline, ParaNorman, Reacher S1, The Woman King & more!

This week on Tuesday, December 13 there are several films upgraded to 4k and available in standard and Limited Edition SteelBooks. First, let’s start with Henry Selick’s stop-animation film Coraline and Laika’s ParaNorman both arriving in 2-disc standard and SteelBook editions from Shout! Factory. Russell Mulcahy’s Highlander hits stores from Lionsgate in a standard plastic case and SteelBook edition from Best Buy.
Brian De Palma’s Carrie (1976) has been newly restored and is available in a 3-disc Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook and 3-disc 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory.
On disc for the first time, Sony Pictures’ The Woman King releases in Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions, along with Paramount’s supernatural thriller Smile on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. And, Reacher: Season One hits stores on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray following its streaming premiere on Amazon Prime. See a list of new titles below with links to Amazon.
New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray, Dec. 13, 2022
Ultra HD Blu-ray
- Coraline (2009) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- Coraline (2009) – Limited Edition SteelBook
- Highlander (1986) – 30th Anniversary Director’s Cut
- Highlander (1986) – 30th Anniv. Best Buy SteelBook
- Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) – 25th Anniversary
- ParaNorman (2012) Restored 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- ParaNorman (2012) – Restored 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook
- Reacher: Season One –
- Silent Running (1972) – new 4k restoration
- Silent Running (1972) – Zavvi Deluxe 4k SteelBook
- Smile (2022) – 4k Blu-ray/Digital
- The Woman King (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
Blu-ray Disc
- 2022 World Series Champions Houston Rockets
- A Walk to Remember (2002) – Collector’s Edition
- Cooley High (1975) – 4k restoration
- Coraline (2009) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- Coraline (2009) – Limited Edition SteelBook
- Ghostwatch (1992)
- Hogan’s Heroes: The Complete Series Box Set
- Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)
- Magnificent Warriors (1987)
- Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle (2021)
- ParaNorman (2012) Restored 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- ParaNorman (2012) – Restored 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook
- Reacher: Season One
- Smile (2022) – Blu-ray/Digital
- The Minute You Wake Up Dead (2022)
- The Woman King (2022) Blu-ray/Digital
- The Velvet Underground – Director-Approved Documentary
- Ticket to Paradise (2022) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- Three Films by Mai Zetterling – The Criterion Collection