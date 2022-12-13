Carrie (1976) now available on 4k Blu-ray in a Collector’s Edition & Limited Edition SteelBook

Carrie (1976) 3-disc 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Brian De Palma’s Carrie (1976) based on the novel by Stephen King has been newly restored and is available in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook and 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory. The 3-disc editions (one 4k Blu-ray and two 1080p Blu-rays) hits stores on Dec. 13, 2022.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Carrie is presented in 4k at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 specs. The audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Carrie 4k Blu-ray 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $29.99 (List: $39.99) on Amazon, while the Collector’s Edition is priced 27.99 (List: $36.99) on Amazon.

Bonus Content:

2022 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative

The Carrie Trailer Gallery

Writing Carrie An Interview with Screenwriter Lawrence D. Cohen

Shooting Carrie An Interview with Director of Photography Mario Tosi

Cutting Carrie An Interview with Editor Paul Hirsch

Casting Carrie An Interview with Casting Director Harriet B. Helberg

Acting Carrie Interviews with Sissy Spacek, Amy Irving, Betty Buckley, Nancy Allen, Jack Fisk, William Katt, Piper Laurie, Priscilla Pointer, PJ Soles, and Brian DePalma

More Acting Carrie Interviews with William Katt, Nancy Allen, Betty Buckley, Piper Laurie, Edie McClurg, and P.J. Soles

Visualizing Carrie Interviews with Brian De Palma, Jack Fisk, Lawrence D. Cohen, and Paul Hirsch

Bucket Of Blood An Interview with the Maestro Pino Donaggio

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds Revisiting the Film’s Original Locations

A Look at Carrie, The Musical

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Still Galleries Rare Behind-the-Scenes Photos, Posters, and Lobby Cards

Stephen King and the Evolution of Carrie Text Gallery

Carrie (1976) 3-disc 4k Blu-ray Collector's Edition

Synopsis: Based on the best-selling Stephen King novel, this “absolutely spellbinding horror movie” (Roger Ebert) stars Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie in Oscar®-nominated performances. This ultimate revenge fantasy has become one of the all-time great horror classics! At the center of the terror is Carrie (Spacek), a high school loner with no confidence, no friends…and no idea about the extent of her secret powers of telekinesis. But when her psychotic mother and sadistic classmates finally go too far, the once-shy teen becomes an unrestrained, vengeance-seeking powerhouse who, with the help of her “special gift,” causes all hell to break loose in a famed cinematic frenzy of blood, fire and brimstone! This classic also stars John Travolta (Blow Out), Amy Irving (The Fury), William Katt (House) and P.J. Soles (Halloween).