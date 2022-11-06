Reacher – Season One Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD

Reacher – Season One 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Amazon Original Series Reacher will release in physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, and DVD on December 13, 2022. The series premiered on February 4, 2022, on Prime Video where the episodes can be streamed in up to 4k resolution.

Season One contains eight episodes from the show based on the novels by Lee Child. A feature film based on Child’s character Jack Reacher released in 2012 starring Tom Cruise (now available in a 4k SteelBook edition).

The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions of Reacher – Season One distributed by Paramount include over thirty minutes of exclusive bonus features.

Disc specs and extras details TBD.

Reacher: Season One is priced $39.99 (4k Blu-ray), $33.99 (Blu-ray), and $19.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon

Synopsis: When retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians. With nothing but his wits, he must figure out what is happening in Margrave, Georgia. The first season of Reacher is based on the international bestseller by Lee Child.