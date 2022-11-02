The Woman King 4k/Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates, Artwork, & Details Revealed

Home4k Blu-rayThe Woman King 4k/Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates, Artwork, & Details Revealed
We’ve got the release date, artwork, and details for Sony Pictures’ The Woman King (2022) on disc and digital. The film will first be available in Digital formats on Nov. 22, followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 13, 2022.

The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy, while the 1080p Blu-ray includes just a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Woman King is presented in 2160p at 2.40:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The audio is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel formats. On Blu-ray, the sound is available in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channels. Subtitles are offered in English SDH and Spanish.

Bonus Features (over one hour including):

  • A Caterpillar’s Destruction: Viola Davis On Set
  • Representation Matters
  • Woman/Warrior
  • Storytellers
  • Thuso Mbedu Auditions
  • Filmmaker’s Commentary

The Woman King (2022) is priced $19.99 (Digital), $30.99 (Blu-ray), and $40.99 (4k Blu-ray). Check the links for updated prices.

