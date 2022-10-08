ParaNorman (2012) Releasing On 4k Blu-ray & SteelBook Editions

Home4k Blu-rayParaNorman (2012) Releasing On 4k Blu-ray & SteelBook Editions
The 2012 stop-motion animated film ParaNorman has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The film has been packaged in a standard plastic case and a 4k SteelBook Limited Edition, each with Blu-ray copies, arriving in stores on Dec. 13, 2022.

On 4k Blu-ray ParaNorman (2012) is presented in 2160p at 2.40:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus material includes “Inside LAIKA: Discovering the Characters and Effects of ParaNorman Featuring Rare Test Footage,” “Inside LAIKA: Revisiting the Puppets with LAIKA’s Animation Team,” audio commentary, original featurettes, and more.

ParaNorman on 4k Blu-ray is priced $29.99 (Standard) and $34.98 (SteelBook).

Special Features

  • 4K Restoration
  • Dolby Atmos 7.1 Mix
  • Inside LAIKA: Discovering the Characters and Effects of ParaNorman Featuring Rare Test Footage
  • Inside LAIKA: Revisiting the Puppets with LAIKA’s Animation Team
  • Feature-Length Storyboards
  • Character, Concept Art and Behind-the-Scenes Photo Galleries
  • Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Chris Butler and Co-Director Sam Fell
  • “”Peering Through the Veil””
  • Original Featurettes
  • Art & Essay Mini-Book
