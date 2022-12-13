What’s on Netflix in 4k, HDR, & Atmos? Here are the Newest Movies & Shows.

Guillermo Del Toro’s “Pinocchio” (2022)

Want to stream movies and shows in the highest quality from Netflix? Here’s a look at the latest additions to Netflix available in 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR10, and Dolby Atmos audio. Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio has received some great reviews from both critics and audiences, with a unique reimagining of the tale by Italian author Carlo Collodi.

Among newly-released shows, the limited series Harry & Megan streams in 4k Ultra HD with 5.1 audio, as well as 8 episodes of the supernatural comedy/horror series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega.

In licensed titles, Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt streams in 4k with Dolby Vision and 5.1 audio, as well as Olivia Newman’s Where the Crawdad’s Sing in the same formats. Check out the extended list below and see a complete list of 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos titles on Netflix.

New 4k Ultra HD, HDR & Atmos on Netflix, Dec. 2022

Films

Bullet Train (2022) 4k DV 5.1

Burning Patience (2022) [English dubs] 4k DV 5.1

Buying Beverly Hills (8 Episodes) 4k 5.1

Creedence Clearwater Revival – Travelin’ Band (2022) [Doc]

Delivery By Christmas (2022) 4k DV 5.1

Falling for Christmas (2022) [1h 35m] 4k DV 5.1

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich (2022) [1h 41m] 4k 5.1

God’s Crooked Lines (2022) 4k DV 5.1

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022) 4k DV 5.1

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022) [Short] 4k 5.1

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case 92022) 4k DV 5.1

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022) [2h 7m] 4k DV 5.1

Last Seen Alive (2022) 4K 5.1

Spiderhead (2022) 4K DV Atmos

“Sr.” (2022) 4k 5.1

Stutz (2022) [1h 36m] 4k DV 5.1

The Elephant Whispers 4k DV 5.1

The Marriage App (2022) [English dubs] 4k DV 5.1

The Noel Diary (2022) [1h 40m] 4k DV 5.s

U-Turn (2021) 4k 5.1

Where the Crawdad’s Sing (2022) [2h 5m] 4k DV 5.1

Series

1899 (8 Episodes) 4k 5.1

Cat (8 Episodes) 4k 5.1

Dream Home Makeover (4 Seasons) 4k 5.1

Dreams Drawn by Dust (6 Episodes) 4k 5.1

Firefly Lane (2 Seasons) 4k 5.1

Harry & Megan (Limited Series) 4k 5.1

Hot Skull (8 Episodes) 4k 5.1

How To Ruin Christmas – The Wedding (3 Seasons) 4k 5.1

I Hate Christmas (6 Episodes) 4k 5.1

Money Heist: Korea Part 2 (12 Episodes) [English dubs] 4k 5.1

My Unorthodox Life (2 Seasons) 4k 5.1

Smiley (2022) 4k 5.1

The Most Beautiful Flower (10 Episodes) 4k 5.1

Wednesday (8 Episodes) 4k 5.1

Specials

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks 4K DV 5.1

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? 4k DV 5.1

Here’s a list of all 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos titles on Netflix.