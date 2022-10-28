Smile (2022) Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

Smile (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Edition Buy on Amazon

The 2022 supernatural horror film Smile is getting released on disc and digital. The movie is first expected to arrive in digital formats including SD, HD, and 4k UHD before November 15th, followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on December 13, 2022.

On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k, Smile is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats. The audio is provided in Dolby Atmos and Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound on the Blu-ray discs and Digital versions (where available).

Each single disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes a Digital Copy to redeem with participating partners. Bonus material TBD.

Smile is priced $19.99 (Digital), $35.99 (4k Blu-ray/Digital), $31.99 (Blu-ray/Digital), and $25.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon

Synopsis: After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

Smile was released in theaters on September 30, 2022. The film grossed $169.3 million at the box office.