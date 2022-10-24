Home4k Blu-rayNew on Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray: NOPE, Columbia Classics 4k Vol. 3, The Usual...
New on Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray: NOPE, Columbia Classics 4k Vol. 3, The Usual Suspects, & more!

This week on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Jordan Peele’s NOPE releases in a Collector’s Edition from Universal/SDS that includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy, as well as a Blu-ray combo edition with DVD, and Digital Copy. As a bonus, both editions include the 56-minute “Shadows: The Making of NOPE,” along with deleted scenes, and gag reel,

The Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 3 arrives in stores with restored presentations of It Happened One Night (1934), From Here to Eternity (1953), To Sir with Love (1967), The Last Picture Show (1971), Annie (1982), and As Good As It Gets (1997). The 14-disc boxed set includes a photo book and copies of each film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

And, Bryan Singer’s neo-noir classic The Usual Suspects (1995) has been remastered from a new 16-bit scan of the original camera negatives and remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR. The film is available in 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray special combo editions from Kino Lorber Studio Classics.

Check out more new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases this week below with links to purchase on Amazon.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Oct. 25, 2022

4k Blu-ray Releases

Blu-ray Releases

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray Disc and 4k Blu-ray Disc releases.

The-Usual-Suspects-4k-Blu-ray
Columbia-Classics-4k-Ultra-HD-Collection-Vol.-3-lrg
Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 3 Buy on Amazon
NOPE-4k-Blu-ray-front
Eves Bayou 4k Blu-ray
Kajillionaire Blu-ray
Jordan Peele 3-Movie Collection Blu-ray
House Of Psychotic Women- Rarities Collection Blu-ray
The Last Detail - Collectors Edition 4k Blu-ray
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
  1. With 4K film releases in October, keep checking back to stay up to speed on all the latest 4K movie news. At the moment, 4K UHD is the greatest format…These are all great movies. Good post

