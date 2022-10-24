New on Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray: NOPE, Columbia Classics 4k Vol. 3, The Usual Suspects, & more!

This week on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Jordan Peele’s NOPE releases in a Collector’s Edition from Universal/SDS that includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy, as well as a Blu-ray combo edition with DVD, and Digital Copy. As a bonus, both editions include the 56-minute “Shadows: The Making of NOPE,” along with deleted scenes, and gag reel,
The Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 3 arrives in stores with restored presentations of It Happened One Night (1934), From Here to Eternity (1953), To Sir with Love (1967), The Last Picture Show (1971), Annie (1982), and As Good As It Gets (1997). The 14-disc boxed set includes a photo book and copies of each film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.
And, Bryan Singer’s neo-noir classic The Usual Suspects (1995) has been remastered from a new 16-bit scan of the original camera negatives and remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR. The film is available in 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray special combo editions from Kino Lorber Studio Classics.
Check out more new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases this week below with links to purchase on Amazon.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Oct. 25, 2022
4k Blu-ray Releases
- Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 3 [It Happened One Night, From Here to Eternity, To Sir With Love, The Last Picture Show, Annie (1982), and As Good As It Gets]
- Dressed to Kill (1980) – 2-disc edition
- NOPE (2022) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- NOPE (2022) – Best Buy SteelBook
- NOPE (2022) – Walmart Exclusive
- Quiet Days in Clichy (1970)
- The Changeling (1980) – 3-disc Special Edition
- The Last Detail (1973) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition
- The Usual Suspects (1995) 2-discs, 4k remaster
Blu-ray Releases
- Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931)
- Eve’s Bayou (1997) 4k restoration 2-disc w/Director’s Cut Criterion Collection
- Jordan Peele 3-Movie Collection
- Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU Season 2
- House Of Psychotic Women: Rarities Collection
- Kajillionaire (2020)
- NOPE (2022) – Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- Scarlet Nexus: Season 1 Part 1
- The Count Yorga Collection (Count Yorga, Vampire, & The Return of Count Yorga)
- The Invitation (2015)
- The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)
- The Promise (1979)
- The Usual Suspects (1995) – 4k remaster
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray Disc and 4k Blu-ray Disc releases.
With 4K film releases in October, keep checking back to stay up to speed on all the latest 4K movie news. At the moment, 4K UHD is the greatest format…These are all great movies. Good post