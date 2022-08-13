The Usual Suspects (1995) Releasing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

The Usual Suspects poster

Bryan Singer’s neo-noir classic The Usual Suspects (1995) has been remastered in 4k and will release October 25th in both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray special combo editions from Kino Lorber Studio Classics.

The Usual Suspects has a suggested retail price of $39.99 (4k Blu-ray) and $29.99 (Blu-ray). Order on Amazon

The Usual Suspects was written by Christopher McQuarrie and stars Stephen Baldwin, Gabriel Byrne, Chazz Palminteri, Kevin Pollak, Pete Postlethwaite, Kevin Spacey, Suzy Amis, Benicio del Toro, and Giancarlo Esposito. Kevin Spacey won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and Christopher McQuarrie won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.