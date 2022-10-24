MLB Announces 2022 World Series Game Times & Schedule

The MLB has announced the dates and times for the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies. The games start on Friday, October 28 at 8:03 PM Eastern Time on FOX networks. Each game is scheduled to begin at 8:03 PM Eastern Time (unless rain delay) making it easy to set your calendars.

Astros home games take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX, while Phillies home games take place in Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. Starting pitchers are TBD.

2022 MLB World Series Schedule

Friday, October 28

Philadelphia @ Houston 8:03 PM ET FOX

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Philadelphia @ Houston 8:03 PM ET FOX

Monday, October 31, 2022

Houston @ Philadelphia 8:03 PM ET FOX

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Houston @ Philadelphia 8:03 PM ET FOX

Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Houston @ Philadelphia 8:03 PM ET FOX

Friday, November 4, 2022

Philadelphia @ Houston 8:03 PM ET FOX

Saturday, November 5, 2022

Philadelphia @ Houston 8:03 PM ET FOX

Watch

The 2022 MLB World Series is hosted by FOX and will be available on FOX affiliate networks and FOX Deportes in Spanish language. The games will be available in SD, HD, and 4k UHD through supporting cable and satellite TV providers. The World Series will also stream in SD, HD, and 4k UHD through Fox Sports and Fox Now apps, as well as service provider apps (although maybe not in 4k).

Listen

The 2022 MLB World Series will be available on ESPN Radio as well as local affiliate stations including 94 WIP, WTTM 1680 (Phillies) and KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3, and KLAT 1010 (Astros).