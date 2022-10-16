Home4k Blu-rayNew on 4k Blu-ray: Bullet Train, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, The Return Of...
New on 4k Blu-ray: Bullet Train, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, The Return Of The Living Dead & more

By HD Report
This week on 4k Blu-ray Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train arrives in several editions including a Limited Edition SteelBook with character cards and a Walmart exclusive. E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) celebrates 40 years since its theatrical premiere with new 4k Blu-ray editions including a Collector’s Gift Set with lunch box and thermos. The Return Of The Living Dead (1985) hits stores in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory. And, DC Animated Feature Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons hits stores in both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray combo editions from Warner Bros.

4k Blu-ray Releases, Oct. 18, 2022

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new 4k Blu-ray releases.

