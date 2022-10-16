New on 4k Blu-ray: Bullet Train, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, The Return Of The Living Dead & more

This week on 4k Blu-ray Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train arrives in several editions including a Limited Edition SteelBook with character cards and a Walmart exclusive. E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) celebrates 40 years since its theatrical premiere with new 4k Blu-ray editions including a Collector’s Gift Set with lunch box and thermos. The Return Of The Living Dead (1985) hits stores in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory. And, DC Animated Feature Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons hits stores in both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray combo editions from Warner Bros.
4k Blu-ray Releases, Oct. 18, 2022
- Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (2022)
- Bullet Train (2022) 2-disc + Digital
- Bullet Train (2022) Limited Edition SteelBook w/cards
- Bullet Train (2022) Walmart Exclusive O Sleeve
- Dragons Forever (1988) – 2-disc Special Edition
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial 1982) – 40th Anniv. 2-disc/Digital
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) – 40th Anniv. Target 4k SteelBook
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) – 40th Anniv. Walmart Exclusive w/Figurine
- No Escape (1994) NEW
- Punisher: War Zone (2008) – Best Buy SteelBook
- The Return Of The Living Dead (1985)
- The Return Of The Living Dead (1985) – Collector’s Edition
- Trancers (1984) – Collector’s Edition
- Tropic Thunder (2008) – Kino Lorber 2-disc edition
