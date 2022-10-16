New on Blu-ray: Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, Bullet Train, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Rumble & more!

Here are our top picks from this week’s new Blu-ray Disc releases! DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Series arrives in a 19-disc edition with over 7 hours of bonus material including featurettes, deleted scenes, and a gag reel. Bullet Train (2022) starring Brad Pitt hits stores in several editions including a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook with character cards. DC animated series Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (2022) is available in a combo edition with Digital Copy. Previously released on DVD, Evil Seasons One & Two have been packaged in Blu-ray editions for the first time. A24’s Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022) releases in Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions from Lionsgate. And, from Paramount Home Media the animated adventure Rumble (2022) starring Will Arnet and Terry Crews hits stores in a Blu-ray/Digital combo edition.
New Blu-ray Releases, Oct. 18, 2022
- A Silent Voice: The Movie (2016) – Limited Edition Steelbook
- American Movie (1999) – Sony Pictures Classics
- Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (2022)
- Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022) – Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- Bullet Train (2022) – Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- Cure (1997) – The Criterion Collection
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Series 19-disc Collection
- Evil: Season One 3-disc Collection
- Evil: Season Two 3-disc Collection
- Fall (2022) – Blu-ray/Digital
- Gothic Fantastico: Four Italian Tales of Terror (Lady Morgan’s Vengeance, The Blancheville Monster, The Third Eye, The Witch)
- Kingslayer (2022)
- La Llorona (2019) – Criterion Collection
- Mack & Rita (2022)
- No Escape (1994) – Special Edition
- Orphan First Kill (2022) – Blu-ray/Digital
- Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022) – Blu-ray/Digital
- Rumble (2022)
- Station Eleven (2022) – Mini-series
- The Deer King (2021) Blu-ray/DVD
- The Ring (2002) – 4k SteelBook
- Three Wishes For Cinderella (2021)
- Two Witches (2021)
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray releases.