New on Blu-ray: Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, Bullet Train, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Rumble & more!

Here are our top picks from this week’s new Blu-ray Disc releases! DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Series arrives in a 19-disc edition with over 7 hours of bonus material including featurettes, deleted scenes, and a gag reel. Bullet Train (2022) starring Brad Pitt hits stores in several editions including a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook with character cards. DC animated series Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (2022) is available in a combo edition with Digital Copy. Previously released on DVD, Evil Seasons One & Two have been packaged in Blu-ray editions for the first time. A24’s Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022) releases in Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions from Lionsgate. And, from Paramount Home Media the animated adventure Rumble (2022) starring Will Arnet and Terry Crews hits stores in a Blu-ray/Digital combo edition.

New Blu-ray Releases, Oct. 18, 2022

