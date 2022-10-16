HomeBlu-ray DiscNew on Blu-ray: Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, Bullet Train, DC's Legends of Tomorrow,...
Blu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

New on Blu-ray: Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, Bullet Train, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Rumble & more!

By HD Report
0
Bodies-Bodies-Bodies-Blu-ray
Rumble Blu-ray angle
Batman and Superman- Battle of the Super Sons Blu-ray
The Return Of The Living Dead 4k Blu-ray
A Silent Voice- The Movie - Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray
American Movie Blu-ray
DCs Legends of Tomorrow- The Complete Series Blu-ray
Bullet-Train-Blu-ray-combo

Here are our top picks from this week’s new Blu-ray Disc releases! DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Series arrives in a 19-disc edition with over 7 hours of bonus material including featurettes, deleted scenes, and a gag reel. Bullet Train (2022) starring Brad Pitt hits stores in several editions including a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook with character cards. DC animated series Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (2022) is available in a combo edition with Digital Copy. Previously released on DVD, Evil Seasons One & Two have been packaged in Blu-ray editions for the first time. A24’s Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022) releases in Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions from Lionsgate. And, from Paramount Home Media the animated adventure Rumble (2022) starring Will Arnet and Terry Crews hits stores in a Blu-ray/Digital combo edition.

New Blu-ray Releases, Oct. 18, 2022

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray releases.

Previous articleDC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Series releasing on Blu-ray & DVD
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k HDR TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved