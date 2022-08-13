Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 3 Features 6 Newly Remastered Classics

Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 3 Buy on Amazon

The Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 3 has been dated for release on Oct. 25, 2022. The 14-disc boxed set includes It Happened One Night (1934), From Here to Eternity (1953), To Sir with Love (1967), The Last Picture Show (1971), Annie (1982), and As Good As It Gets (1997).

The collection features all six classic films in 4k resolution for the first time, with four titles offering audio in immersive Dolby Atmos. The limited edition set also includes an 80-page hardbound book on the history & impact of the films, and over 35 hours of new and archival special features.

Vol. 3 Collection Contents

Limited edition gift set includes fully remastered 4K UHD disc debuts for IT HAPPENED ONE NIGHT, FROM HERE TO ETERNITY, TO SIR WITH LOVE, THE LAST PICTURE SHOW, ANNIE (1982) and AS GOOD AS IT GETS – the only way to get these movies on 4K UHD disc

Gift set includes an exclusive 80-page full-color collectible book with rare photos and insightful history of the included films

All six films presented with Dolby Vision HDR

FROM HERE TO ETERNITY, TO SIR WITH LOVE, ANNIE and AS GOOD AS IT GETS also include Dolby Atmos audio; all films include original theatrical audio mixes, as well

THE LAST PICTURE SHOW includes both the 1999 Definitive Director’s Cut and the original Theatrical version

Over 35 hours of special features: a mix of rare archival materials and exciting new content, plus rarely-seen early feature adaptations, sequels, remakes and/or TV adaptations of IT HAPPENED ONE NIGHT, FROM HERE TO ETERNITY, TO SIR WITH LOVE and ANNIE!

Also includes an extra disc featuring the full rare ~5-hour 1979 FROM HERE TO ETERNITY miniseries – exclusive to this set!

See full disc details and specs for The Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 3.