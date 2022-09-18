NOPE Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray Release Date, Package Art & Exclusives

NOPE 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Jordan Peele’s NOPE will release in physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray “Collector’s Edition” of NOPE from Universal/SDS includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy, while the Blu-ray includes a BD, DVD, and Digital Copy.

Bonus features include the 56-minute “Shadows: The Making of NOPE,” deleted scenes, gag reel, and more.

The 4k Blu-ray edition of NOPE is presented in 2160p with HDR10, and variable aspect ratios include 2.20:1 and 1.78:1.

The soundtrack is formatted in English Dolby Atmos, French Dolby Digital 5.1, and Spanish Dolby Digital Plus 7.1. Subtitles are provided in in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

NOPE is currently priced $27.99 (4k Blu-ray), $22.99 (Blu-ray), and $19.99 (DVD) at Amazon.

NOPE will also be available in physical media formats in exclusive editions from Best Buy and Walmart.

Retailer Exclusives

NOPE 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Best Buy has a Limited Edition SteelBook edition of NOPE with special artwork on the cover, reverse, inside spread, and 4k Blu-ray (the Blu-ray is just white text on black). The exclusive is priced $34.99 at Best Buy.

NOPE Walmart 4k Blu-ray Exclusive

Walmart has an exclusive edition of NOPE with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. The packaging art features a reflection of the haunted landscape in the eye of the horse named Ghost. The exclusive is priced $27.96 at Walmart.