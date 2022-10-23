Black Adam is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

Black Adam 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Edition Buy on Amazon

Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson is available to pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD and Digital (release dates TBD).

On Blu-ray Disc, Black Adam is presented in 4k (2160p) at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. High Dynamic Range is provided in HDR10 (Dolby Vision TBD). English audio is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray combo edition from Warner Bros. includes a copy on Blu-ray, and the Blu-ray Disc edition a copy on DVD. Both editions also include a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Black Adam is list-priced $49.98 (4k Blu-ray) and $39.98 (Blu-ray combo). In Digital HD/UHD the movie is priced $24.99.