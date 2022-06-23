Fatal Attraction (1987) 4k Remaster Dated For Ultra HD Blu-ray

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Fatal Attraction (1987) was the first of the Paramount Presents collection of remastered movies for release on Blu-ray Disc. The classic sexy thriller was rescanned and remastered in 4k, but only released in 1080p at the time (read a review).

Now, Paramount has announced a 4k Blu-ray edition of Fatal Attraction for release on September 13 that includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy (the Paramount Presents edition did not).

It should be noted, that this is not a Paramount Presents edition. The Paramount Presents Blu-ray titles feature limited edition mini-poster packaging and do not include digital copies.

On 4k Blu-ray, Fatal Attraction is presented in 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10. The audio is offered in Dolby TrueHD 5.1 surround sound (the same as the 1080p edition).

Fatal Attraction on 4k Blu-ray with Digital Code has a list price of $25.99 US.

As of today, there are 33 titles in the Paramount Presents line of remastered movies. And, only one of the movies so far is packaged with a 4k disc (The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance).



