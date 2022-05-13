Friday the 13th Releasing To 4k Blu-ray (Unrated & Theatrical Cuts)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> It’s “Friday the 13th” so why not live dangerously and announce the classic horror film has been upgraded to 4k and will release on Tuesday, September 13th to Ultra HD Blu-ray?

The combo edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes both the “Unrated” and “Theatrical” cuts of the film along with digital copies that can be redeemed at paramountmovies.com.

Bonus features should include commentary by Director Sean S. Cunningham with cast and crew, Friday the 13th Reunion (HD), Fresh Cuts: New Tales from Friday the 13th (HD), The Man Behind the Legacy: Sean S. Cunningham (HD), Los Tales from Camp Blood – Part 1 (HD), The Friday the 13th Chronicles, and Secrets Galore Behind the Gore.

More details to come.

Friday the 13th on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is priced $25.99. Buy on Amazon

The release of the original Friday the 13th film on 4k Blu-ray follows this week’s 4k Blu-ray edition of Friday the 13th Part 3 (5/10/2022).

Friday the 13th was previously released to a 40th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook in 2020.