Elvis 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates & Details

Elvis (2022) will release in home media formats starting this month on August 9th when the film will be available in digital formats including 4k UHD. In disc formats, Elvis will arrive on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on September 13th.

Elvis (2022) on 4k Blu-ray Disc Buy on Amazon

On 4k Blu-ray, Elvis is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/TrueHD on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features
• Bigger Than Life: The Story of Elvis
• Rock ‘n’ Roll Royalty: The Music and Artists Behind Elvis
• Fit for a King: The Style of Elvis
• Viva Australia: Recreating Iconic Locations for Elvis
• “Trouble” Lyric Video

Elvis (2022) is priced $24.99 (Digital), $24.99 (Blu-ray), $29.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $19.99 (DVD) on Amazon.

