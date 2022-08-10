HomeBlu-ray DiscWhere the Crawdads Sing Release Dates on Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
Where the Crawdads Sing Release Dates on Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

By hdreport
0
Where the Crawdads Sing (2022) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022) is releasing soon to home media formats including Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital (SD/HD/UHD). The film will first be available in digital formats on September 6th, 2022, followed by Blu-ray and DVD on September 13th, 2022.

The 2-disc combo edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copy (redeemable with Movies Anywhere partners).

Where the Crawdads Sing in digital is priced $19.99 on Amazon, while the Blu-ray is priced $26.99 (List: $38.99) and DVD $22.99 (List: $30.99) on Amazon.

HD Report
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

New Articles

Support Us!

