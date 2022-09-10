HomeNewsDisney/Pixar's Lightyear Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD
Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD

Lightyear 2022 4k Blu-ray
Lightyear 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear (2022) starring Chris Evans and Keke Palmer is releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on September 13, 2022. Each Blu-ray edition includes a second disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners.

The 4k Blu-ray “Ultimate Collector’s Edition” presents Lightyear in 2160p (4k) resolution with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus Features

  • Building the World of Lightyear
  • Toyetic
  • 6 Deleted Scenes
  • The Zap Patrol
  • Audio Commentary

Lightyear is priced $29.99 (4k Blu-ray), $24.99 (Blu-ray), and $19.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon

A 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition of Lightyear (pictured below) is available from Best Buy for $34.99.

Lightyear-4k-Blu-ray-SteelBook-med
Lightyear (2022) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Purchase at Best Buy
Lightyear Blu-ray
Lightyear Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Edition Buy on Amazon
