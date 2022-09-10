Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD

Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear (2022) starring Chris Evans and Keke Palmer is releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on September 13, 2022. Each Blu-ray edition includes a second disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners.
The 4k Blu-ray “Ultimate Collector’s Edition” presents Lightyear in 2160p (4k) resolution with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.
Bonus Features
- Building the World of Lightyear
- Toyetic
- 6 Deleted Scenes
- The Zap Patrol
- Audio Commentary
Lightyear is priced $29.99 (4k Blu-ray), $24.99 (Blu-ray), and $19.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon
A 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition of Lightyear (pictured below) is available from Best Buy for $34.99.