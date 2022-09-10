Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD

Lightyear 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear (2022) starring Chris Evans and Keke Palmer is releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on September 13, 2022. Each Blu-ray edition includes a second disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners.

The 4k Blu-ray “Ultimate Collector’s Edition” presents Lightyear in 2160p (4k) resolution with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus Features

Building the World of Lightyear

Toyetic

6 Deleted Scenes

The Zap Patrol

Audio Commentary

Lightyear is priced $29.99 (4k Blu-ray), $24.99 (Blu-ray), and $19.99 (DVD).

A 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition of Lightyear (pictured below) is available from Best Buy for $34.99.

Lightyear (2022) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook