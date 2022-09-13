Oliver Stone’s 4x Oscar Winner Platoon (1986) Now Available In 4k On Blu-ray Disc

Platoon (1986) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Oliver Stone’s Vietnam War film Platoon (1986) is now available in 4k! The movie has been packaged in a 2-disc Collector’s Edition from Shout Select with both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray disc copies.

On 4k Blu-ray, Platoon is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 widescreen aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR. The soundtrack is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and stereo.

Bonus Features

Audio Commentary by Writer/Director Oliver Stone

Audio Commentary by Military Advisor Dale Dye

Deleted and Extended Scenes with Optional Commentary

Flash Back to Platoon

Documentaries: “One war, Many Stories” and “Preparing For Nam”

Featurettes: “Caputo & The 7th Fleet,” “Dye Training Method,” and “Gordon Gekko”

Theatrical Trailer & TV Spots

Platoon was nominated for eight Academy Awards and won four including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Sound, and Best Film Editing. The film was placed at No. 83 in “AFI’s 100 Years … 100 Movies” poll in 1998, and was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry. The film stars Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe, and Charlie Sheen with music by Georges Delerue.

Platoon 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition is priced $26.99 (List: $36.99) on Amazon.