The Best 4k Blu-rays So Far in 2022 (January – June)

We’ve definitely seen a surge this year in new 4k Blu-ray releases, even with the improvements in streaming and the fact that many new 4k movies and shows never make it to 4k disc. Still, though, you can’t beat the quality of a 4k Blu-ray. And, packaged media is so much fun to collect! Here are the best 4k Blu-rays so far in 2022 decided by your votes via Twitter with a few of our own thrown into the mix (listed in no particular order).

The Best 4k Blu-ray in 2022 (So Far)

Dune (2021)

Dune (2021) Part 1 is an all-around reference-quality 4k release that is a must-own at home. The cinematography and subtle color palette deliver an incredible visual experience that is true to the genre. HDR expands the shadows to show detail and highlights not possible with inferior formats. If there was only one word to describe the soundtrack, it would be “WOW!” The sound design underscored by the music composition by Hans Zimmer is one of the best we’ve heard in a multi-speaker surround system. Read Review

The Batman

It doesn’t get much better than The Batman as far as overall film quality and home theater experience. The movie has likely set a new standard for superhero films not only in the quality of imagery and sound but also in moviemaking. The details in every aspect of this film make it watchable multiple times, and on 4k Blu-ray Disc we just can’t get enough. Read Review

Spider-Man: No Way Home

One of the most successful movies of last year is also one of the most-watched movies at home. And, the 4k Blu-ray edition of Spider-Man: No Way Home is the best way to experience it. The superb effects work looks incredible in 4k (the mirror dimension and the way Sandman is presented are just some effects that stand out). The HDR delivered via Dolby Vision/HDR10 gave the color depth a boost. And, the English Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack delivers some immersive surround sound as well as deep low-frequency range effects that will vibrate your home theater. Read Review

Lawrence of Arabia

The epic of all epics, David Lean’s Lawrence of Arabia (1962) has never looked or sounded as good as it does on 4k Blu-ray. The extensive film restoration and new 4k digital master make this a must-own for home theater buffs, as well as film critics, historians, and fans of the genre. Previously only available in a boxed set of Columbia Pictures films, Lawrence of Arabia was released in June, 2022 as a single-title 4k SteelBook edition. Read Review

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

What a ride Ghostbusters: Afterlife takes you on! The film does an amazing job at refreshing the franchise while bringing in fresh characters and plots to the original story. The Sony 4k disc holds nothing back in terms of color, contrast, and sharpness of the video image, while the soundtrack will floor you with Dolby TrueHD 7.1 and Dolby Atmos audio that impresses with some wide dynamic range. Details

Ambulance

Michael Bay’s Ambulance is truly a great home theater film with an incredible audio experience you won’t forget. Add to the soundtrack/sound design some amazing 4k imagery enhanced with HDR (Dolby Vision/HDR10), and you’ve got the makings of a high-quality 4k disc that should set the bar higher for its niche genre of films. Details

The Godfather Trilogy

Paramount celebrated the 50th Anniversary of The Godfather (1972) with a trilogy collection on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The edition includes The Godfather II and The Godfather Coda The Death of Michael Corleone (a new cut of The Godfather III) which was previously released on Blu-ray Disc and Digital in late 2020. This is the best Francis Ford Coppola’s signature trilogy has looked since projected in theaters 50 years ago, and for any home theater and/or film enthusiast a must-have at home. Read Review

Death on the Nile

It’s another great film remake by Kenneth Branagh. Death on the Nile (2022) is one of those movies that is pretty much suitable for all audiences, making it a great choice for a home theater party. The third film based on the novels by Agatha Christie and novel of the same name, Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile boasts beautiful HDR images of the Nile river and Egypt (even though the film was shot in England) and excellent sharpness throughout. The movie is a great addition to your home theater movie library. Details

See a complete list of 4k Blu-ray Discs. Want us to review your Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases? We can best be contacted via Twitter or contact page.