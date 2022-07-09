Zack Snyder’s Justice League Release Date In Digital Confirmed

Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiered on HBO Max in March of 2021, and subsequently on 4k Blu-ray Disc later that year in September (US). But until this month the movie was not available to purchase as a digital title.

That changes on July 19 when Zack Snyder’s Justice League releases in digital formats including 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The movie is priced $14.99 US in Digital SD (Standard Definition), HD (High Definition), and UHD (Ultra HD Definition). Amazon (premiering the title on July 18 at 9:00 p.m. PT) only appears to be offering in SD or HD.

We ranked Zack Snyder’s Justice League on 4k Blu-ray in the Top 10 Best of 2021 for its superb video and audio quality, as well as creative use of variable aspect ratios throughout (see the 4:3 movie still above).

The movie originated from Zack Synder’s original vision of Justice League which was completed in 2017 by Director Joss Whedon. Synder’s version more than doubled the length of the film to 242 minutes, adding more character development, action footage, and use of multiple aspect ratios.

