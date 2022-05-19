Ambulance Releasing to 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital with Dolby Atmos

Michael Bay’s Ambulance starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen will release on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD (June 14), and Digital (May 23). The film is already available On Demand ($24.99) and for rent ($19.99).

On 4k Blu-ray, Ambulance is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10 color enhancement.

The English audio on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray discs is provided in Dolby Atmos, Spanish Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, and French Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include Bayhem, Aeriale Assault, Chase Capital of the World, Pedal to the Metal, Finding Ambulance, A Tribute to First Responders (see details below).

Ambulance on 4k Blu-ray is priced $29.99, Blu-ray $24.99, and DVD $19.99. Buy on Amazon

Bonus Features

BAYHEM – Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González and crew discuss what it’s like to work on a Michael Bay set as viewers watch the legend himself masterfully conduct the mayhem.

PEDAL TO THE METAL – A look at how Michael Bay took his car chase craft to a whole other level for AMBULANCE.

AERIAL ASSAULT – Learn how the breath-taking, heart-stopping aerial images in AMBULANCE were captured.

FINDING AMBULANCE* – Filmmakers and cast discuss the genesis of AMBULANCE and what drew them to the project.

CHASE CAPITAL OF THE WORLD – Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González and crew discuss how LA’s endless miles of highways and sprawling streets became a character in the film and the perfect location for AMBULANCE.

A TRIBUTE TO FIRST RESPONDERS – Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza González talk about their growing understanding, respect, and gratitude for first responders.

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature



