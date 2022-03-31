Death on the Nile releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile (2022) will release on Blu-ray Disc, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on April 5, 2022.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p video resolution at 2.39:1 widescreen aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Description Audio.

Bonus Features (Blu-ray)

Death on the Nile: Novel To Film

Agatha Christie: Travel Can Be Murder

Branagh / Poirot

Deleted Scenes

The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray edition includes a copy on UHD BD, Blu-ray, and Digital, while the Blu-ray edition only offers a digital copy.

Death on the Nile on 4k Blu-ray is list priced $29.99 ($39.99), on Blu-ray $24.99 (List: $34.99), and DVD $22.99. Buy on Amazon