New Blu-ray Releases: Batwoman S3, Indiana Jones ‘Temple of Doom’, Raging Bull & more

New this week on Blu-ray Disc the third and final season of Batwoman arrives in a 3-disc set from SDS, Endeavour: The Complete Eighth Season Masterpiece Mystery! releases in a 2-disc set from PBS, Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season Two is available in a 2-disc edition from Paramount, and The Six Million Dollar Man: The Complete Series has been packaged in a 33-disc collector’s edition by Shout! Factory.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom arrives in a Limited Edition SteelBook (as a single-movie release for the first time), Alan Parker’s thriller Angel Heart (1987) gets released in 4k for the first time, and Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull (1980) has been restored in 4k by The Criterion Collection.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases July 12, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases available this week at Amazon.