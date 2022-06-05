Home4kNew Movies Releasing This Week (4k, Disc & Digital) June 7, 2022
New Movies Releasing This Week (4k, Disc & Digital) June 7, 2022

By hdreport
new blu-ray, 4k blu-ray & digital releases june 7 2022This week there are plenty of new titles to choose from in disc and digital formats. Let’s start with Focus Features’ The Northman arriving on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in combo editions from SDS. The Contractor starring Chris Pine also hits stores in all disc formats (the Blu-ray editions include a Digital Copy) from Paramount.

On 4k Blu-ray, cinema classics Lawrence of Arabia (1962) and The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) are releasing in Limited SteelBook Editions, the former available as a single 4k Blu-ray edition for the first time. And, The Bourne Complete Collection collects all five Jason Bourne titles in a new 6-disc set with 4k Blu-rays, Digital Copies, and a bonus DVD.

On Blu-ray, Grease 2 (1982) releases to a Limited Edition SteelBook celebrating 30 years. And, The Warner Archive has remastered several 40s classics for high-definition presentation on Blu-ray Disc including For Me and My Gal (1942), The Clock (1945), and Ziegfeld Girl (1941).

In digital formats, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Everything Everywhere All At Once (expected) arrive in digital formats including in 4k UHD with HDR where available. See more new releases below with links to Amazon.

New Movie Releases (Disc & Digital) June 7, 2022

