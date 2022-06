Japanese animated feature film BELLE from director/writer Mamoru Hosoda is getting released in a 3-disc Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory on August 30, 2022.

The edition presents the film on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, along with a bonus features on a second Blu-ray Disc. The collectible edition includes a 60-page book, art cards, sticker, 13.25″ x 21.25″ poster, and collectible packaging.

The BELLE 3-disc Collector’s Edition on 4k Blu-ray is priced $64.98 on Amazon.