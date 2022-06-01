The Contractor starring Chris Pine releasing on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray

HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Contractor starring Chris Pine releasing on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray
The Contractor 4k Blu-rayParamount Pictures’ The Contractor starring Chris Pine is releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on June 7, 2022. The film was released previously in theaters and on-demand at home on April 1st.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Contractor is presented in 2160p with HDR and a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, and Spanish.

The Contractor on 4k Blu-ray is priced $29.99 (List: $35.99) and Blu-ray $22.96 (List: $31.99). Buy on Amazon

Synopsis: Chris Pine stars in the action-packed thriller as Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, who is involuntarily discharged from the Army and cut-off from his pension. In debt, out of options and desperate to provide for his family, Harper contracts with a private underground military force. When the very first assignment goes awry, the elite soldier finds himself hunted and on the run, caught in a dangerous conspiracy and fighting to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him. Also starring Kiefer Sutherland, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs and Eddie Marsan.

