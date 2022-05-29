New Movie Releases This Week On Blu-ray & Digital (4k & HD)

This week there are plenty of great movies to choose from for viewing at home on disc and digital. In digital releases, you can purchase Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and Father Stu both arriving on May 30. On Blu-ray, the first four seasons of Yellowstone hits stores in a 13-disc boxed set from Paramount, as well as The Boys Seasons 1 & 2 Collection in a 6-disc edition from Sony. On 4k Blu-ray, The Untouchables (1987) has been restored in 4k from Paramount (read a review), as well as Clint Eastwood classics A Fistful of Dollars (1964) and For a Few Dollars More (1965). See the list below of this week’s new disc and digital releases (links go to Amazon).
New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Week of May 29, 2022
Digital HD/UHD
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022) NEW
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022) – Bonus X-Ray Edition NEW
- Father Stu (2022) UHD NEW
- Father Stu (2022) HD NEW
4k Blu-ray Disc
- 1776 (1972) – 50th Anniversary NEW
- A Fistful of Dollars (1964) NEW
- Death Wish II (1982) NEW
- Double Indemnity (1944) NEW
- FleshEater (1988) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Combo NEW
- For a Few Dollars More (1965) NEW
- Happy Death Day (2017) NEW
- Happy Death Day 2U (2019) NEW
- The Untouchables (1987) – 35th Anniversary NEW
- The Untouchables (1987) – 35th Anniversary 4k SteelBook NEW
Blu-ray Disc
- Alien Private Eye (1987) NEW
- Born To Win (1971) NEW
- Chan Is Missing (1982) – The Criterion Collection NEW
- Double Indemnity (1944) – NEW
- FleshEater (1988) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Combo NEW
- Kinky Boots (2005) NEW
- Poupelle of Chimney Town (2020) NEW
- The Boys – Seasons 1 & 2 Collection
- Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons NEW
