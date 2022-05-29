HomeBlu-ray DiscNew Movie Releases This Week On Blu-ray & Digital (4k & HD)
New Movie Releases This Week On Blu-ray & Digital (4k & HD)

new-4k-blu-ray-digital-may-31-2022-960x600 copyThis week there are plenty of great movies to choose from for viewing at home on disc and digital. In digital releases, you can purchase Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and Father Stu both arriving on May 30. On Blu-ray, the first four seasons of Yellowstone hits stores in a 13-disc boxed set from Paramount, as well as The Boys Seasons 1 & 2 Collection in a 6-disc edition from Sony. On 4k Blu-ray, The Untouchables (1987) has been restored in 4k from Paramount (read a review), as well as Clint Eastwood classics A Fistful of Dollars (1964) and For a Few Dollars More (1965). See the list below of this week’s new disc and digital releases (links go to Amazon).

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases.

