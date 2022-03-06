The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) celebrates 65 Years With Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

5 years ago, 7x Academy Award-winner The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) was released on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray to celebrate the film’s 60th Anniversary. Now, a new Limited Edition 4k SteelBook will present the film in 4k once again, only this time with the addition of Dolby Vision HDR to pair with the existing HDR10 spec.

The soundtrack, as in the 2017 4k Blu-ray edition, features English Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio for immersive surround sound effects. Subtitles are offered in 25 different languages as well as in English SDH.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray combo edition includes the existing special features on the 2k Blu-ray release, such as the “Making of The Bridge on the River Kwai,” “The Steve Allen Show with William Holden & Alec Guinness,” and the “USC Short Film Introduced by William Holden” among other extras (see below for list of all special features).

The Bridge on the River Kwai 65th Anniversary Limited Edition 4k SteelBook (4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital) releases on June 7, 2022. Order on Amazon

Bonus Features on Blu-ray Include:

Crossing the Bridge: Picture-in-Picture Graphics Track

Making of The Bridge on the River Kwai

The Steve Allen Show with William Holden & Alec Guinness

The Bridge on the River Kwai Premiere Narrated by William Holden

“Rise and Fall of a Jungle Giant” Featurette

USC Short Film Introduced by William Holden

An Appreciation by Filmmaker John Milius

Photo Gallery

Theatrical Trailers

Columbia Pictures’ The Bridge on the River Kwai was selected in 1997 for the National Film Registry by the US Library of Congress, and, The American Film Institute lists it at number 36 among the 100 Greatest American Films of all time.







