The Bourne Complete Collection releasing to 4k Blu-ray & SteelBook with Digital Copies

Universal has repackaged the ‘Bourne’ films in a new 6-disc set with Digital Copies. This edition is a lighter version of the 11-disc box set released in 2017 that included Blu-ray copies, and is also available in an exclusive SteelBook edition from Best Buy.
The Bourne Complete Collection includes five Ultra HD Blu-rays and one DVD (yeah, DVD) that contains the legacy bonus features listed below. Along with the feature film, each 4k Blu-ray disc contains feature commentaries and English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles.
On 4k Blu-ray, the ‘Bourne’ films are presented in 2160p with HDR and DTS-X audio.
The Bourne Complete Collection is priced $59.99 (List: $69.99) on Amazon and the SteelBook edition $59.99 at Best Buy.
The Bourne Identity (2002)
Description: The story of a man (Matt Damon), salvaged, near death, from the ocean by an Italian fishing boat. When he recuperates, the man suffers from total amnesia, without identity or background… except for a range of extraordinary talents in fighting, linguistic skills and self-defense that speak of a dangerous past. He sets out on a desperate search-assisted by the initially rebellious Marie (Franka Potente) – to discover who he really is, and why he’s being lethally pursued by assassins.
Special Features and Technical Specs:
- HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- DTS:X AUDIO TRACK
- Feature Commentary with Director Doug
- Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature
The Bourne Supremacy (2004)
Description: Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) is living in India when he is framed by Russian agent Kirill (Karl Urban) for the theft of millions from the CIA. Kirill begins to pursue Bourne, intending to assassinate him — but while Bourne and his girlfriend, Marie (Franka Potente), are on the run, a shot meant for him kills her instead. Vowing revenge, Bourne sets out to prove his innocence and bring the culprits to justice, but he has to evade CIA head Pamela Landry (Joan Allen), who is convinced he is guilty.
Special Features and Technical Specs:
- HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- DTS:X AUDIO TRACK
- Feature Commentary with Director Paul Greengrass
- Optional English SDH, French, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
Description: A former CIA assassin continues his quest to fill in memory gaps. When a `Guardian’ reporter stumbles onto his trail, the man spies his chance to blow the Blackbriar black-ops brigade wide open. With some very powerful people intent on keeping their skeletons buried, he is in more danger than ever before, as his former paymasters send a series of elite killers after their reformed ex-colleague.
Special Features and Technical Specs:
- HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- DTS:X AUDIO TRACK
- Feature Commentary with Director Paul Greengrass
- Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature
The Bourne Legacy (2012)
Description: When the actions of Jason Bourne spark a fire that threatens to burn down decades of research across a number of secret intelligence agencies, Eric Byer (Edward Norton), the man who built the programs, decides he must sacrifice one of them: Outcome. Aaron Cross (Jeremy Renner), one of Outcome’s six agents, and research scientist Marta Shearing (Rachel Weisz) go on the run when Byer targets them for termination. But Cross proves to be a far deadlier target than Byer realizes.
Special Features and Technical Specs:
- HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- DTS:X AUDIO TRACK
- Feature Commentary with Director/Co-Writer Tony Gilroy, Co-Writer Dan Gilroy, Editor John Gilroy, Director of Photography Robert Elswit, Second Unit Director Dan Bradley, and Production Designer Kevin Thompson
- Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature
Jason Bourne (2016)
Description: It’s been 10 years since Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) walked away from the agency that trained him to become a deadly weapon. Hoping to draw him out of the shadows, CIA director Robert Dewey assigns hacker and counterinsurgency expert Heather Lee to find him. Lee suspects that former operative Nicky Parsons is also looking for him. As she begins tracking the duo, Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power.
Technical Specs:
- HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- DTS:X AUDIO TRACK
- Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature
BONUS DISC WITH LEGACY SPECIAL FEATURES
- The Bourne Identity Alternate Opening & Alternate Ending
- The Bourne Identity Deleted Scenes
- The Ludlum Identity
- The Ludlum Supremacy
- The Ludlum Ultimatum
- Extended Farmhouse Scene
- The Birth of The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Mastermind: Robert Ludlum
- Access Granted: An Interview with Co-Writer Tony Gilroy
- From Identity to Supremacy: Jason & Marie
- The Bourne Diagnosis
- Cloak and Dagger: Covert Ops
- Inside a Fight Sequence
- Moby “Extreme Ways” Music Video
- The Speed of Sound
- The Bourne Supremacy Deleted Scenes
- Matching Identities: Casting
- Keeping It Real
- Blowing Things Up
- On the Move with Jason Bourne
- Bourne to be Wild: Fight Training
- Crash Cam: Racing Through the Streets of Moscow
- The Go-Mobile Revs Up the Action
- Anatomy of a Scene: The Explosive Bridge Chase Scene
- Scoring with John Powell
- The Bourne Mastermind Part 2
- The Bourne Diagnosis Part 2
- The Bourne Ultimatum Deleted Scenes
- Man on the Move: Jason Bourne
- Rooftop Pursuit
- Planning the Punches
- Driving School
- New York Chase
- Big City Action
- Blowing Up Bourne
- The Evolution of Nicky
- Creating Bourne’s Signature Look
- Desh’s Journey Through Morocco
- Drawing Bourne’s Train Escape
- A Second Life: The Music of Moby
- Moby “Extreme Ways (Bourne’s Ultimatum)” Music Video
- The Bourne Legacy Deleted Scenes
- Re-Bourne
- Enter Aaron Cross
- Crossing Continents: Legacy on Location
- Man vs. Wolf
- Wolf Sequence Test
- Moving Targets: Aaron and Marta
- Capturing Chaos: The Motorbike Chase
- Bone-Crunching Fights
- The Bourne Challenge
- Inside the Crisis Suite
- Music to the Extreme: The Sounds of Moby
- Bringing Back Bourne
- Bourne to Fight
- The Athens Escape
- Las Vegas Showdown
- On Foreign Soil: The Athens Riot
- Bourne in the U.K.
- The End of a Journey
- The Bourne Style
- Inside the Hub