In addition to the single-movie Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, 4k Steelbook, and DVD editions, Top Gun: Maverick will also be available in a Top Gun 2 Movie Collection with the original movie Top Gun (1986) both on 4k Blu-ray. The combo edition with Digital Code is list-priced $50.99 and includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy. Buy on Amazon

The release date for the disc editions of Top Gun: Maverick and the Top Gun 2 Movie Collection has not been revealed yet.