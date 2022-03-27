The 2022 Oscars will be held Sunday, March 27 from the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center and broadcast on ABC. If you haven’t seen any of the nominees for Best Picture yet, here’s a way to catch some of them before the award is announced. You can watch the Best Picture nominees at home for free, rent, or purchase on disc or in digital formats.

How To Watch The 2022 Best Picture Oscar Nominees

BELFAST

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast is available to purchase in digital formats ($9.99 on Amazon), or on Blu-ray and DVD.

CODA

CODA is an Apple TV+ film and can be streamed on the service free with an Apple TV+ ($4.99 per mo.) subscription.

DON’T LOOK UP

The Netflix original movie Don’t Look Up is available to stream in 4k with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos (with a Premium subscription) or in HD (standard subscription) on Netflix.

DRIVE MY CAR

Drive My Car is streaming free on HBO Max in HD for subscribers or can be rented ($6.99) or purchased ($19.99) on Amazon.

DUNE

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is streaming free on HBO Max in HD for subscribers and can also be purchased on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. In addition, the film can be rented ($4.99) or purchased ($9.99) on Amazon.

KING RICHARD

King Richard is streaming free on HBO Max in HD for subscribers and can also be purchased on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. In addition, the film can be rented ($4.99) or purchased ($9.99) on Amazon.

LICORICE PIZZA

Licorice Pizza is available to purchase or rent ($4.99) in digital ($19.99) on Amazon. The film will also release on Blu-ray and DVD in the near future.

NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley is on HBO and HBO Max in HD quality for subscribers ($14.99 per mo.). The film is also available on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Disc and in digital formats for $14.99 on Amazon.

THE POWER OF THE DOG

Netflix Original Film The Power of the Dog can be streamed for free in 4k with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos (with a Premium subscription) or in HD (standard subscription) on Netflix.

WEST SIDE STORY

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story (2021) is available to stream for free on Disney+ for subscribers ($7.99 per mo.) or for rent ($3.99) purchase ($14.99) on Amazon. The film is also available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD.

Here’s a list of all the nominees for the 2022 Oscars.