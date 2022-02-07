Licorice Pizza releasing to Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza (2021) will release to Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The film is currently available to pre-order from Amazon for $24.99 (List: $34.98) on Blu-ray and $19.99 (List: $29.98) on DVD.

Release dates for all formats have not been announced yet, and we should note the Blu-ray packaging above is just a mockup. A 4k Blu-ray edition will likely not happen, but we’ll let you know if any digital retailers offer the film in 4k, HDR, or immersive audio formats.

Licorice Pizza released December 26, 2021 in the US (Dec. 25 in Canada) in limited theaters. The film grossed $12M in the US & Canada and $21M worldwide.

Synopsis: Licorice Pizza is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.



