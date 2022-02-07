HomeBlu-ray DiscLicorice Pizza releasing to Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
Licorice Pizza releasing to Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

By hdreport
Licorice Pizza Blu-ray mockup
Licorice Pizza (2021) Blu-ray Combo Edition (artwork TBD)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza (2021) will release to Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The film is currently available to pre-order from Amazon  for $24.99 (List: $34.98) on Blu-ray and $19.99 (List: $29.98) on DVD.

Release dates for all formats have not been announced yet, and we should note the Blu-ray packaging above is just a mockup. A 4k Blu-ray edition will likely not happen, but we’ll let you know if any digital retailers offer the film in 4k, HDR, or immersive audio formats.

Licorice Pizza released December 26, 2021 in the US (Dec. 25 in Canada) in limited theaters. The film grossed $12M in the US & Canada and $21M worldwide.

Synopsis: Licorice Pizza is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.


hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

